Aggravated burglary leaves one injured in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced that it is investigating an aggravated burglary that left one resident injured on Friday, May 5.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a burglary and shooting in 600 block of Kacie Drive at about 2:39 a.m.

Police say three suspects broke into a home, stole numerous electronics and other things. Before leaving, a suspect shot their gun and struck one of the residents, injuring them.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

The Temple Police Department asks that if anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

