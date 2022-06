Police were called out to the 1700 block of S. 31st Street regarding a robbery in progress, Temple PD said.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police made an arrest following a reported robbery Friday afternoon.

Police were called out to the 1700 block of S. 31st Street regarding a robbery in progress, Temple PD said.

When they arrived, police were able to locate the suspect and arrested him on the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was released.