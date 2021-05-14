Temple PD needs help identifying car burglary suspect

Do you recognize this person?

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicles involved in several car burglaries.

On Friday, Temple PD posted photos of the suspect suspect and vehicles to its Twitter account.

The photos appear to show someone in a pink hoodie with their hair tied up. Their dark hair also appears to have blonde highlights. There are two SUVs also pictured.

Police ask if anyone knows this person and/or the vehicles involved are asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

We need your help identifying suspect(s) involved in several vehicle burglaries. Below are pictures of the suspected vehicles and suspect. If you have any information, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. pic.twitter.com/id5MWbcUWZ — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) May 14, 2021