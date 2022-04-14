Temple City Hall, library evacuated due to bomb threat

Temple police said all buildings within a block of city hall were evacuated while police investigated.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple City Hall and the library were evacuated Thursday because of a reported bomb threat, Temple police said.

Police were called to the city hall municipal building on North Main St. a little before 2 p.m. Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated, police said.

Public Relations Coordinator Nohely Mackowiak said all buildings in the surrounding one block area, including the library, were also evacuated.

Police closed off the block while they evacuated. Mackowiak said city hall would remain closed the rest of the day.

This story will be updated when more information is available.