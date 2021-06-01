Temple High School placed on lockout as police investigate suspicious device found in nearby building

Temple police said they received reports of a suspicious device found near the high school.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School was placed on a lockout Tuesday after police got reports of a suspicious device found at the Bell County Public Health District Clinical Services office.

Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez said the lockout was precautionary. A lockout means classes continue as normal but no one is allowed inside.

Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said police were called to the 800 block of N. 31st St. after getting reports of a suspicious device.

An officer at the scene said the building was evacuated and they asked that people stay away from the area.

Arreguin said the McLennan County Bomb Squad was called to retrieve the device.

A 6 News crew found that 31st St. at Jack White St. just passed the roundabout outside the high school was closed. Bray St. was also closed.

Anyone with information about the situation can call the Temple Police Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.