Temple PD investigate early Sunday shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — A man admitted himself into the hospital due to a gunshot wound after a early morning shooting Sunday, according to Temple PD.
Investigating police say officers heard three to four gunshots around 12:30 a.m. while on an unrelated traffic stop nearby.
Officials say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
When police arrived to the scene they found a vehicle that had been shot with a shattered window, but could not find a victim or a suspect, per Temple PD.
Two hours later, a male victim admitted himself to the emergency room to seek care for a gunshot wound on his foot, according to investigating police.
Police said officers later found a shell casing at the incident location.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.