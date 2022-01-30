Temple PD investigate early Sunday shooting

Investigating police say officers heard three to four gunshots around 12:30 a.m. while on an unrelated traffic stop nearby.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man admitted himself into the hospital due to a gunshot wound after a early morning shooting Sunday, according to Temple PD.

Investigating police say officers heard three to four gunshots around 12:30 a.m. while on an unrelated traffic stop nearby.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Avenue F.

When police arrived to the scene they found a vehicle that had been shot with a shattered window, but could not find a victim or a suspect, per Temple PD.

Two hours later, a male victim admitted himself to the emergency room to seek care for a gunshot wound on his foot, according to investigating police.

Police said officers later found a shell casing at the incident location.