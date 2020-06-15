TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple man was charged with arson for setting his home on fire, Temple Fire and Rescue said Monday.

Police arrested Michael Aaron Schneider, 58, Friday for intentionally setting his home in the Bird Creek Mobile Home Park on fire, according to an arrest warrant.

Temple Fire and Rescue did not provide any other details about the case.

Anyone with information about fire related crimes can call the fire marshal's office at 254-298-5955.

Popular on KCENTV.COM

Fort Hood families to file lawsuit after mold found in on-post housing

6 Fort Hood soldiers, 14 total, arrested in prostitution sting

Houston rapper, Baby Bash, adding $5,000 to reward for finding missing Fort Hood soldier