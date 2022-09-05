Where is Dritayi Samson Jambo? | South Sudanese politician's son missing in Temple

Suzanne Jambo said her son, Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo, went out to get her dinner because she was feeling under the weather and never came back.

TEMPLE, Texas — A local mother is looking for her 21-year-old son who went out for pizza and never came back.

Suzanne Jambo said her son, Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo, went out to get her dinner because she was feeling under the weather.

"The pizza place from us is like seven or six minutes away but 30 minutes passed and he didn't come back, so ... I called him and he picked up and he was driving and he was saying he was on his way to get the pizza."

Dritayi had told her the delay was due to him stopping by his old job, which was a H-E-B Distribution Center in Temple, to check on friends and to see if they had any more job openings since he had left in April.

Suzanne said another thirty minutes passed, which prompted her to called Dritayi again. This time he told her he had finally gotten the pizza and was making his way back home.

Suzanne said she gave him another call around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. because he still had not made it back, when he picked up he told her that he was still en route. Suzanne said she didn't think he was in danger due to her son's tone on the phone.

"I felt really not okay, I didn't feel okay at all, " said Suzanne. "At that point, I was agitated and decided to go for a walk. I deliberately left my cell phone at home."

She said she left her phone to ease her anxiety and to not bother him. When she returned, she called again and when he picked up his tone had changed to him sounding as if he had plans or as if he was rushing to see friends.

She said she decided to ease up on him due to the fact that he was 21-years-old, "...all I could tell him was son, be safe." she said.

Around 9:42 p.m., she said she received an erie text message from him.

"Mom, I will always love you," it said.

Suzanne said that message made her sense that something was not okay. She called him immediately, but her calls and texts wouldn't go through. She began to fear the worst.

"For sure ... wherever he's at he is not at his will. I feel it for sure. My son, wherever he's at, he is not at his will," said Suzanne.

The mom and son duo had originally moved to Killeen from South Sudan due to political corruption in the country. Suzanne was a political figure in South Sudan and felt that her son would be safer going to college in Wisconsin.

After college, he moved back to Killeen and began working at a HEB Distribution Center in Temple, which caused them to relocate to the area.

Due to the nature of her work, Suzanne said they would always alert each other of their whereabouts. So hearing from him is not like him at all.

Suzanne says at this point all she can do is rely on her faith.

"I am putting all my faith and trust in God. I know God would not let any harm come to my son," said the mother.

Dritayi was last seen wearing a light blue or gray T-shirt and black sweats and driving a 2017 gray Ford Focus, license plate NFP2720.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, Temple Police say to call them at 254-298-5500.