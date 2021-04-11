Temple PD: 20-year-old arrested in September shooting where 4 were injured

According to police, Ja’Mountae Brazell was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a shooting back in September where four people were injured.

On Sept. 12, police were called out to the 900 block of South 24th Street around 8:20 p.m. regarding a shooting. Four people were injured in the shooting with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was released at this time.