Temple PD arrest armed suspect accused of waving gun at driver

TEMPLE, Texas — Several police were seen at University Courtyard Apartments in Temple Wednesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman with Temple Police Department told 6 News that officers responded to an armed suspect call around noon. A caller advised officials that a driver waved a weapon at them after some type of incident on the roadway.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect but the driver kept going. While evading police, the suspect hit a Temple College golf cart driven by a Temple College Police officer.

Officers took the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported.