Temple Police need help identifying person reportedly stealing from H-E-B

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for your help in finding an individual they believe stole from an H-E-B in the city.
According to Temple PD, the person pictured below, stole from the H-E-B on S. 31st Street.
Details about the theft weren't released. No other information is available at this time.
If you recognize the individual, call the police department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where you can report anonymously.
Other crime stories on KCENTV.com: