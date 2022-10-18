Temple Police need help identifying person reportedly stealing from H-E-B

According to Temple PD, the person in the picture, stole from the H-E-B on S. 31st Street.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for your help in finding an individual they believe stole from an H-E-B in the city.

According to Temple PD, the person pictured below, stole from the H-E-B on S. 31st Street.

Details about the theft weren't released. No other information is available at this time.

If you recognize the individual, call the police department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where you can report anonymously.

