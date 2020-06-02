TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin issued a long statement Thursday in response to a series of incidents involving three different officers.

The incidents included the arrest of a man with special needs, an officer who was charged with DWI on Monday and the officer involved shooting death of Michael Dean.

"I do not want the work of our other officers to be overshadowed by these three isolated incidents or have incidents define this department," said Tobin.

Tobin and the department have come under the most public scrutiny because of Dean's death.

He was shot and killed by Officer Carmen DeCruz during a traffic stop on Dec. 2.

Tobin restated that the department brought in the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation into Dean's death.

"An internal investigation into this matter is focusing on the officer’s conduct to determine if the officer violated any TPD policies or local rules and regulations of the Civil Service Commission," said Tobin.



A report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s office says DeCruz tried to pull Dean over for speeding. The 28-year-old did not stop and “a short pursuit ensued," the report says.

RELATED: Report: Temple cop shot man in 'altercation of some sort'

RELATED: DPS: Michael Dean investigation in final stages

A separate report filed with the AG's office showed Dean was not carrying and did not display or use a weapon.

"I would like to thank the residents of Temple for the support they have shown the Dean family," Tobin said.

The statement also addressed the Jan. 14 arrest of Sergei Hall by Officer Jacob Perkins near the intersection of South 31st St. and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.

Perkins was called to the area after getting a report that Hall was walking in and out of traffic, while flailing his arms and yelling.

The review determined that Perkins tried to detain Hall to check on his well-being and to prevent him from entering back into the roadway for his safety.

RELATED: Arrest of man with special needs did not violate Temple Police Department policies, city says

"Temple Police Officers have worked with Mr. Hall in a variety of ways prior to and since this incident," said Tobin. "Officers have had lunch with Mr. Hall on numerous occasions, have tried to help him find employment and have been in communication with his family."

The last incident Tobin addresses is the arrest of Officer Joseph Clark in Belton for Driving While Intoxicated.

"He was treated no differently than any other citizen who is charged with this serious offense," said Tobin.

RELATED: Temple PD officer arrested for DWI

Tobin said an administrative investigation will determine what policies may have been violated.

