Temple police investigating death of 2-month-old baby

The cause of death is unknown after police said a child died just a short time after arriving at McLane Children's Hospital.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said Thursday they were investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby.

According to police, they received a call around 10 a.m. about a person not breathing in the 800 block of S. 6th Street.

Police said as they were going to the address they were told that the caller and the baby were on their way to McLane Children's Hospital.

The child was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.

Temple Police have not released the cause of death or how the caller was related to the child.

If you have any information, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where you can report anonymously.