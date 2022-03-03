Temple PD investigating two shootings Thursday night, both in stable condition

Temple Police received two calls involving shootings in the city an hour apart from each other.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police received two calls involving shootings in the city.

The first shooing took place at 5:17 p.m. on the block of S. 31st Street. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White, according to Temple PD.

Police are looking for two men who were driving a gray, four-door 2001 Lexus ES3 with the license plate number DWD7962, police say.

The second shooting at 6:21 p.m. involved a younger man on the 1200 block of S. 26th Street, according to police. The 15-year-old was shot and police are now looking for three men who were involved in the shooting, as stated by Temple PD.

The young man is in stable condition at Baylor Scott and White.

If you have information contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.