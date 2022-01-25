Temple PD looking for man involved in a Monday armed robbery

The unidentified man is said to have entered a convenience store with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who was involved in armed robbery in the 2700 block of Airport Road.

On Jan. 24 around 10 a.m. the man is said to have entered a convenience store with a gun, according to police. He took money and other items before walking out of the store.

No injuries were reported, police say.

Temple Police say if you have any information on the man you can anonymously call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Police released a photo from the store cameras via Twitter: