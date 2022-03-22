Temple PD: Man arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Investigating police say the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of South 31st street.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting Tuesday evening in Temple, according to police.

According to police, the suspect allegedly followed the two male subjects. After the subjects confronted him, the suspect attempted to shoot one of the subjects with a pistol, but the bullet did not hit either subject.

All individuals immediately fled the scene, but police located and arrested the suspect one block away, in addition to locating the weapon and shell casing, per Temple PD.

No injuries were reported. The suspect and subjects knew each other prior to this incident.

The suspect was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.