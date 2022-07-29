Temple PD: Man identified after being stabbed, killed by hitchhiker, suspect still at large

Ryan Mays picked up a hitchhiker, who then stabbed him and stole his vehicle, police said. His vehicle was later found that night in Rockdale, Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the identity of the man who was stabbed to death by a hitchhiker Thursday night, according to a Friday news release.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Rowdy Mays. Police said he was found stabbed in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Mays picked up a hitchhiker, who then stabbed him and stole his vehicle, police said. His vehicle was later found that night in Rockdale, Texas.

At this time, the suspect remains at large. This case is now being treated as a murder, police said.

No other information was released.