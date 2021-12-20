Temple PD release photos of possible suspect in attempted burglary

In the photos, the man appears shirtless and has tattoos, including across his chest, on his arm, face and neck.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a person who they say tried to burglarize a home last week.

Temple PD posted photos of the man on its social media account Monday. In the post, police said the person attempted to burglarize a home in the 700 block of Ridgeview Drive on Dec. 13.

No other information was released.

If you know who this person is or know their whereabouts, call TPD 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

