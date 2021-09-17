Temple PD searches for man who stole woman's SUV from her home

The department said the suspect broke into the woman's home and stole her black 2018 Hyundai Tucson.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in a burglary that happened Friday afternoon.

Temple PD said the burglary happened in the 2400 block of N. 15th Street. Police officers responded just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call that someone had broken into their home, took out a knife and stole the victim's black 2018 Hyundai Tucson with the license plate number 07DV094.

The department said the SUV is described as having a Betty Boop steering wheel cover and disabled parking placards.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hat, tank top and black short, police said.

No injuries were reported.