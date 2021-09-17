Temple PD searches for man who stole woman's SUV from her home

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in a burglary that happened Friday afternoon.
Temple PD said the burglary happened in the 2400 block of N. 15th Street. Police officers responded just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call that someone had broken into their home, took out a knife and stole the victim's black 2018 Hyundai Tucson with the license plate number 07DV094.
The department said the SUV is described as having a Betty Boop steering wheel cover and disabled parking placards.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hat, tank top and black short, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s criminal investigations division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.