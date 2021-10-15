Temple PD searching for two burglary suspects accused of stealing truck

Officials said the incident happened Oct. 12 in the 1300 block of N. 8th Street.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects.

The department said the suspects were involved in a burglary on Oct. 12 in the 1300 block of N. 8th Street.

During the incident, the suspects reportedly stole a gray Dodge Ram 1500 with Texas license plate PVP3445. The department shared photos of the suspects, a man and a woman, from a credit card abuse incident that occurred in Harker Heights.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact TPD at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.