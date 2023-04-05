Temple Police seek identities of October theft suspects

Temple PD said they are believed to be connected to a theft that happened in the 600 block of South First Street back on Oct. 9, 2022.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects believed to be connected to a theft that happened last October.

Police released photos of the suspect on social media on Wednesday.

Along with the photos, Temple PD said they are believed to be connected to a theft that happened in the 600 block of South First Street back on Oct. 9, 2022.

If you have any information as to who they are, call Temple PD at 254.298.5500.

TPD is attempting to identify the suspects pictured. They are believed to be connected to a theft in the 600 block of S. 1st St back on October 9, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 254.298.5500. pic.twitter.com/sh1ILwooBB — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) April 5, 2023