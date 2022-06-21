Temple PD trying to ID shooting victim dropped off at hospital

Police say around 9:19 p.m., officers were called about a male victim arrived at Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is trying to identify a victim who was shot and dropped off at the hospital Tuesday night.

They added that he was dropped off by someone driving a silver Chevy Malibu.

Police are trying to identify the victim and trying to locate the driver of the Malibu in hopes to get more information about what happened and who may be the suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information, call Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.