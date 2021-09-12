Have you seen this person? Temple police looking for armed robbery suspect

Temple PD is seeking help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened in the 8800 block of West Adams Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a male wearing a gray shirt, stonewashed jeans and a green camo vest.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, took out a gun and threatened the two clerks and two customers. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash, personal items from the clerks and customers and stole a customer's gray 2010 Ford Fusion, license plate KHC5437.

Police say no injuries were reported.