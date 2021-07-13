43-year-old man in custody after hours-long standoff at Temple motel

Police shut down Interstate 35 for less than an hour as a precaution.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man following an hours-long standoff at a Temple motel Tuesday afternoon.

Benjamin Troche was taken into custody just before 6 p.m. July 13 after he barricaded himself inside a room at America's Best Value Inn and fired shots at officers, police said.

One officer sustained a minor laceration due to broken glass at the scene.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to a call at the motel in the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive, saying an armed man was barricaded inside. Police then evacuated the motel and secured the scene, a spokesperson for the City of Temple said.

According to police, negotiators and Bell County mental health deputies tried to talk Troche into coming out of the room, but were unsuccessful. The spokesperson added that the individual shot at officers and officers deployed gas to try and get him out.

About three hours later, police decided to shut down the freeway between Nugent Avenue and Adams Street as a precaution to the public. During this time, gunfire was heard by 6 News crews near the scene.

The interstate opened back up about 20 minutes later after police detained Troche.

No other information was released at this time.