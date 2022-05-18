Temple police ask the public's help in finding suspects wanted for theft

The woman reported the theft early February of this year. A total of $1,200 has been taken from her credit cards.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a woman's vehicle and her belongings.

The woman reported to Temple police on Feb. 7, that her car was stolen which contained her purse, checkbook, credit cards and medication, according to police.

The woman began getting alerts that her credit cards were being used at various locations around Temple, totaling $1,200 in unauthorized charges, according to police.

Officers received a list of all unauthorized transactions from the victim and also a list of possible suspects. These unauthorized transactions are currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, as reported by police.

The men wanted are pictured below :