Temple police ask the public's help in finding suspects wanted for theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a woman's vehicle and her belongings.
The woman reported to Temple police on Feb. 7, that her car was stolen which contained her purse, checkbook, credit cards and medication, according to police.
The woman began getting alerts that her credit cards were being used at various locations around Temple, totaling $1,200 in unauthorized charges, according to police.
Officers received a list of all unauthorized transactions from the victim and also a list of possible suspects. These unauthorized transactions are currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, as reported by police.
The men wanted are pictured below :
If you or anyone you know has information on this theft, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.