Temple police asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

Temple PD stated the three men are suspected to be involved with a robbery on Dec. 12.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three people they believe may be involved in an aggravated robbery.

According to Temple PD, they believe the three suspects committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022.

TPD released several images of the suspects. The suspect's faces are obscured, but one picture does show a tattoo on one of the suspect's hands.

TPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 254-298-5500.

