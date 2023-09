Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of stealing several Ring cameras from the Temple Civic Theatre located at 2413 S. 13th St.

The department posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Sept. 19, asking anyone with information on the man's identity to contact them at 254-298-5500.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

TPD is attempting to identify the male pictured here for theft of several Ring cameras at Temple Civic Theatre, located... Posted by Temple Police Department on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

