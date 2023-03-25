Temple Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping at Walmart

Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old girl at a Temple Walmart.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping, according to a media release by the department.

Temple PD said that a suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old girl at the Walmart along West Adams Ave. on Saturday, March 25.

Police describe the alleged suspect as a white male with a beard, mustache and short hair. They say he is somewhere between 50 and 60 years old and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans with a gray hat.

TPD reported that no one was injured in the kidnapping attempt.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

TPD is attempting to identify the suspect pictured for an attempted kidnapping. He is described as a white male with a... Posted by Temple Police Department on Saturday, March 25, 2023