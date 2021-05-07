Temple police trying to ID vehicle, those involved in drive-by shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above was posted May 2021.
The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning.
Police say they got a call about the shooting at 12:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of North 12th Street.
The Temple PD tweeted out photos from the scene.
No other information was released.
If you have any information that could help identify the vehicle involved and the suspect(s) involved, call 254-298-5960.
