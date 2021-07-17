Temple police investigates fatal shooting that left one man dead

Officers were told that two men had gotten into an altercation before one man shot and killed the other man.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early July 17.

Police were sent to the the 3900 block of Shallow Ford West Road after receiving a call just after 4:20 a.m. Officers were told that two men had gotten into an altercation before one man shot and killed the other man, police said in a release.

The suspect is in custody at this time, police said, but they have not identified him.