TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police is investigating after three credit card skimmers were found at the Exxon gas station at 3002 Thornton Lane in Temple.

The department responded to the call on Feb. 28.

Investigators currently do not have any leads on the case, but ask that community members monitor their bank accounts if they recently used their debit or credit cards at the Exxon.

If anyone has information on the case, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-8477.

To decrease the chance of having a card skimmed at a gas station or ATM:

Check for tampering with the card reader, PIN pad and surrounding area.

Wiggle or pull on the card reader itself - a legitimate machine would not have any loose parts.

Pay inside the establishment or with cash whenever possible. If paying with a debit card at a gas pump, select the credit option instead of entering the PIN.

Keep a close eye on bank accounts and report any fraudulent activity as soon as possible.

