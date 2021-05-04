Temple police find home damaged by 12 bullet holes during shooting

When police arrived at the scene, they found 13 shell casings in the street.

TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was damaged by 12 bullet holes Monday morning, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police say they were called out to the 900 block of East Avenue A around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in a home, Temple PD said. Police didn't say whether or not anyone was injured.

Upon investigating, Temple police say the shooting stemmed from an interaction between two people.

No other details were released at this time. There is no suspect information.