Temple man found shot after police respond to multiple reports of gunfire

One man has reportedly been shot, police are currently investigating the incident.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an incident where a man was shot.

The department has stated that they were dispatched to the 300 block of E. French Ave. at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 11 after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

According to officers, they found one man who had been shot when they arrived. The man has reportedly been taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report that no suspects have been identified at this time, and the case is under investigation.

Temple Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Reports to the Bell County Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.