TEMPLE, Texas — Surveillance photos released Thursday show three people Temple police said stole more than $1,000 worth of perfume from the Dillard's in the Temple mall.

Police said the trio walked out of the store on Dec. 21 with several fragrances valued at about $1,300.

Store employees tried to stop them but they got away, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Two suspects in a perfume theft at the Temple Dillard's

Temple police

RELATED: $11,000 in perfume and cologne stolen from Ulta store in Temple, police looking for suspects

RELATED: Temple, Waco Ulta shoplifting cases part of multi-state federal investigation

RELATED: Can you identify these robbery suspects?

Popular stories on KCENTV.COM

Asphalt plant to be built next to Bell County neighborhood

Who shot the officer's wife? | Examine the evidence yourself