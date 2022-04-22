Temple Police identify 2 suspected H-E-B 'meat thieves' in hopes of arresting them

Police say they issued arrest warrants for a 40-year-old and 53-year-old woman. They need your help finding them.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the two women who are accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of meat from a local H-E-B on Good Friday.

Police say they issued arrest warrants for 40-year-old Marchea Latonya Brooks and 53-year-old Latonya Thomas.

Both women reportedly stole the meat from the H-E-B in the 3000 block of South 31st Street around 3:30 p.m. on April 15. A store employee said they noticed them exit the store with a large amount of unpaid meat in a shopping cart, tried to stop them, but they were able to pull the cart away and load the meat into their vehicle.

Before they drove off, one of them let the shopping cart run into another vehicle in the parking lot and damaged it.

6 News obtained video of the alleged moment, which shows one of the suspects throwing loads of meat into her trunk. She continues to chuck meat into her car, despite the employee's protests, video shows.

The woman then enters the car and takes off with the other woman inside, video shows.

Video of the alleged incident can be viewed below.