Temple police identify homicide suspect, victim following arrest in Dallas County

According to police, the Austin and Dallas Police Departments aided in this suspect's arrest.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified 29-year-old Yeison Bejarano-Berrios as the homicide suspect that was arrested in Dallas County on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to police, on Sunday, Sept 10, Temple PD conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of West Avenue G at the Economy Inn.

Police say officers found 28-year-old Yessica Diaz-Pineda dead in a room and after checking hotel surveillance footage they discovered Diaz-Pineda and Bejarano-Berrios check in on Sept. 9, the video showed no one else enter the room.

According to Temple PD, a multi-law enforcement agency manhunt got underway for Bejarano-Berrios, a Columbian National that police say was trying to flee the country through the Austin and Dallas airports.

The following law enforcement agencies assisted in this case:

Belton Police Department

Texas Rangers

Austin Police Department

Dallas Police Department

Immigration Customs and Enforcement

Transportation Security Administration

Enforcement and Removal Operations Team

According to police, Bejarano-Berrios is being charged with murder and is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail.

This case is still under investigation and there is currently no other information available at this time.

