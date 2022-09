Temple police said they found the truck that hit 67-year-old John Lynn Haynes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the man who died after he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning.

Police also said Thursday they found the truck. They were questioning the people believed to be involved.

Police said John Lynn Haynes, 67, was struck at South 1st St. and West Ave. P. EMS tried to save him but he later died from his injuries.