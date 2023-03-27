Woman identified as victim in deadly 18th Street shooting, Temple Police say

A man was also found injured and was sent to the hospital. As of Monday, March 27, he is said to be in stable condition, police said.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the woman who died following a shooting over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday, March 26, 39-year-old Leirra Rene Teasley died after a shooting in the 600 block of South 18th Street.

Police said there is no suspect at this time.