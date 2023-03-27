Woman identified as victim in deadly 18th Street shooting, Temple Police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the woman who died following a shooting over the weekend.
Police say on Sunday, March 26, 39-year-old Leirra Rene Teasley died after a shooting in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
A man was also found injured and was sent to the hospital. As of Monday, March 27, he is said to be in stable condition, police said.
Police said there is no suspect at this time.
The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or at bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.