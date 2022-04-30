Temple Police investigate four early morning shootings

No suspects have been identified at this time. Police are investigating to see if these incidents are related.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police department is investigating four separate shooting incidents that occurred early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle that was shot several times while traveling on Loop 363. Police say the victim's vehicle crashed and caught fire. Two victims, one male and one female, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident in the 900 block of E. Ave. B. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a house that had been shot. Investigating police found bullet holes and shell casing. No injuries were reported.

Around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident in the 400 block of E. Zenith Ave. Police say when they arrived they found a house that had been shot. Investigating police found bullet holes and shell castings. No injuries were reported.

Around 2:53 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident in the 500 block of N. 6th St. Police say when they arrived they found a house that had been shot. Investigating police found bullet holes and shell castings. No injuries were reported.

These cases are under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.