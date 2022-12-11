Temple Police investigating home invasion robbery

According to the police, the family was home when four men kicked down the door.

TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department.

According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St.

Witnesses said four men in masks kicked down the front door of the home and stole an undisclosed number of items.

The family was reportedly home at the time of the robbery, but no injuries have been reported.

No suspects have been identified at this time, and the case is currently under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the TPD as 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Reports to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.