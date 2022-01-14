x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Temple police investigate shooting that sent one to hospital

Temple police say the shooting happened on Canyon Creek Drive.
Credit: KUSA

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police were investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person injured. 

Officers received a call around 9:44 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Dr. Police said, upon arrival, a man was found injured. 

The man was taken to Baylor, Scott and White Hospital but police did not say if the person was shot or suffered some other type of injury.  

 At this time, police have not identified any suspects. 

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or report it online.

RELATED: Killeen Police Investigate Shooting on Fort Hood Street

RELATED: Temple police investigating death of 2-month-old baby 

 

In Other News

Prince Andrew now a private citizen