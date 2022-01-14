Temple police investigate shooting that sent one to hospital

Temple police say the shooting happened on Canyon Creek Drive.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police were investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person injured.

Officers received a call around 9:44 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Dr. Police said, upon arrival, a man was found injured.

The man was taken to Baylor, Scott and White Hospital but police did not say if the person was shot or suffered some other type of injury.

At this time, police have not identified any suspects.