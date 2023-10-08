Temple Police investigate shooting with no reported injuries

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Dodge Charger, with black rims and a black hood.

TEMPLE, Texas — The shooting occurred around 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, when Temple Police Department received a call to the 700 block of South 26th Street in response to reports of a shooting.

Arriving at the scene, officers determined that an individual inside a white Dodge Charger had shot several rounds towards another occupied vehicle. There were no injuries reported in connection with this incident.

