Temple Police investigate shooting with no reported injuries

TEMPLE, Texas — The shooting occurred around 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, when Temple Police Department received a call to the 700 block of South 26th Street in response to reports of a shooting.

Arriving at the scene, officers determined that an individual inside a white Dodge Charger had shot several rounds towards another occupied vehicle. There were no injuries  reported in connection with this incident.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Dodge Charger, with black rims and a black hood. 

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department directly at 254-298-5500. Alternatively, individuals can choose to report anonymously by reaching out to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

