Temple Police investigates Thursday night shooting

After responding to a call about an injured man at Baylor Scott & White, police found shell casings at the intersection of S. 22 Street and E. Avenue J.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Aug. 19.

Police officers were sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple regarding a man with a gunshot wound just after 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night, police said.

Following an investigation, officers located shell casings at the intersection of S. 22nd and E. Avenue J, officials said.