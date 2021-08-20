Temple Police investigates Thursday night shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Aug. 19.
Police officers were sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple regarding a man with a gunshot wound just after 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night, police said.
Following an investigation, officers located shell casings at the intersection of S. 22nd and E. Avenue J, officials said.
The case is still under investigation and asks that anyone with information contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.