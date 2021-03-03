Temple Police investigating about 90 vehicle burglaries at hotels

Temple Police also gave tips to keep you and your vehicle safe.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight, the police department announced Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, TPD said it responded to about 90 vehicle burglary calls, which happened at various hotels throughout the city.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

If you have any information about these burglaries, call Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

Police also gave these tips to keep you safe:

Never leave valuables or firearms unsecured or in plain sight

Always lock your vehicle and take your keys with you