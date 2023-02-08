Temple Police Department looking for suspects in armed robbery

Police say that two suspects fired a gun and stole money from a business on N. 3rd St.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery on the 1300 block of N. 3rd St.

According to Temple PD, officers were dispatched to the area around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Police said that they were told two Black males entered the building, fired a gun and demanded money.

When the clerk gave them the money, the men allegedly fired the gun again and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, said TPD.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Temple Police described the suspects by saying one wore all black clothing and the other wore yellow sweatpants.

The case is currently under investigation, and no other information has been released.