Temple Police investigating armed robbery

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward, no injuries reported.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place on S. 31st St.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of S. 31st St. in Temple at 2:39 a.m. They were reportedly responding to an armed robbery, in which they claim two suspects brandished a handgun and stole cash before fleeing.

The department reports no injuries in the robbery, and said that they currently have no suspects in custody. No further information has been released.

Temple PD says that the robbery is currently under investigation, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Those with information can contact the TPD at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Reports can be made to the Crime Stoppers anonymously.