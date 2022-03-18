Temple Police arrest 2 suspects after a short chase Thursday night

Officers also found 2 handguns that they believe were thrown out of the car during the chase.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested 2 people after they were led on a short chase Thursday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18th officers were trying to find a suspect near Nolan Creek Dr. that had an outstanding warrant. Police found the suspect in a car near the area and tried to perform a normal traffic stop.

The suspects refused to stop and then fled from police, leading them on a short car chase. The chase shortly ended at the intersection of S. 24th street and E. Avenue I.

Two of the three passengers were arrested, with the third passenger being identified and then released.