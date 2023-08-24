Temple Police locate stolen Holy Trinity Catholic high school bus

Officials said the bus was found on Thursday, Aug. 24.

TEMPLE, Texas — The missing Holy Trinity Catholic High School bus has been located.

In a previous story, the bus from Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple had been reported stolen.

According to past reports, police said the theft occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 22. It was also reported that the thieves attempted to steal a second bus, but were unsuccessful.

Temple PD speculated that the bus was heading up north on Highway 317.