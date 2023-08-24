x
Temple Police locate stolen Holy Trinity Catholic high school bus

Officials said the bus was found on Thursday, Aug. 24.

TEMPLE, Texas — The missing Holy Trinity Catholic High School bus has been located

In a previous story, the bus from Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple had been reported stolen. 

According to past reports, police said the theft occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 22. It was also reported that the thieves attempted to steal a second bus, but were unsuccessful.

Temple PD speculated that the bus was heading up north on Highway 317. 

On Aug. 24,  there were recent updates on the school bus being located

