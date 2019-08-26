TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are asking for help finding a suspect who is believed to be involved in three car burglaries across the city.

According to the Temple Police Department, all three burglaries happened between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13. One vehicle was parked at Gold's Gym on S. General Bruce Dr., one was at Planet Fitness on S. 31st St. and the third was at McLane Company in the 2800 block of Industrial Blvd.

Cash, debit cards, personal IDs and a smartphone were taken during the incidents, police said.

A suspect vehicle, a 2005 to 2008 black Buick Lacrosse, was reportedly at the scene of each burglary, according to TPD. An unidentified suspect was in the car, police said.

TPD provided images of the suspect vehicle and the male suspect.

Temple car burglary suspect

Anyone with more information about the crime is asked to contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or submit a tip to Bell County Crime Stoppers.

