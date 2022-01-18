Temple Police looking for man involved in armed robbery at local TexStar gas station

No injuries were reported after an unidentified man robbed a gas station and left with an undisclosed amount of cash Monday afternoon.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are asking the public's help in finding a man involved in a robbery on Jan. 17.

Around 4:30 p.m. officers received a call from the 1300 block of N. General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, according to officers, an armed unknown man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store. No injuries were reported from the robbery.

Police say anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.